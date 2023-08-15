GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: China's Great Slowdown
Stream now with the PBS App
On this episode, GZERO WORLD goes behind the Great Wall to take a hard look at China’s post-Covid recovery and economic path forward. China’s rise over the past 40 years is undoubtedly the biggest economic success story in our lifetime, but how long can that last? After three years of brutal Zero-Covid policies and an increasingly hosile geopolitical enviroment, is China's economy in trouble?
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Credits:
Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television