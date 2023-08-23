Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Lilac Road Bridge, Most Popular Song, Gender Equality

Published August 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT
Lilac Road Bridge, San Diego, Calif. Spans Interstate 15.
Lilac Road Bridge, San Diego, Calif. Spans Interstate 15.

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we learn the true story of the remarkable Lilac Road Bridge; meet a San Diego County man who wants to change the way we sing the most popular song in America, and see where women struck a blow for gender equality 50 years ago. Lots more too!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 76 - April 25, 2019
Episodes of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO are available to stream with the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
