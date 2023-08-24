VAN DER VALK ON MASTERPIECE: Season 3 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Sept. 3 - Oct. 8, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

Murder, mystery and secrets aplenty are in store in the all-new Season 3 of VAN DER VALK ON MASTERPIECE. For Piet Van der Valk, it’s a new day and a new dawn as he welcomes two new Sergeants to the team, the hotshot but impulsive Eddie Suleman and the technical whiz Citra Li.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Freedom in Amsterdam: Part 1" premieres Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team are immediately plunged into an investigation following the dramatic shooting of an idealistic Freerunning champion.

Episode 2: "Freedom in Amsterdam: Part 2" premieres Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Van der Valk and the team continue to investigate, they are drawn into the murky world of drug smuggling before revealing a deeper, darker personal tale of envy.

Episode 3: "Redemption in Amsterdam: Part 1" premieres Sunday, Sept. 17 from 10-11p.m. on KPBS TV - The present-day murder of a museum employee involved in the restitution of ancient artifacts links back to a case Van der Valk worked on at the beginning of his career, alongside boss Julia Dahlman’s ex-husband. That suspect was convicted and put behind bars but has since been released.

Episode 4: "Redemption in Amsterdam: Part 2" premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Now released under a new name and a new identity, has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is someone else killing in her name? It’s a tale of redemption and potential second chances that is mirrored by ex-girlfriend Lena’s request for a second chance. Will Van der Valk let her back in?

Episode 5: "Magic in Amsterdam: Part 1" premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team are taken to the edge of reality following the death of a participant in a magical ritual invoking a demon. Is there a supernatural cause for the murder, or is there a much more earthbound explanation?

Episode 6: "Magic in Amsterdam: Part 2" premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10-11 p.m. on KPBS TV - As the investigation continues into an occult-related death, Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past before unearthing a deep-seated tale of medical negligence and personal revenge. Once the murder is solved, Van der Valk himself decides to open up his heart once more to Lena. Will he get his Happy Ever After?

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available to stream on demand for a limited time with the PBS App.

Credits:

A Company Pictures production co-produced by NL Film and TV, ARD Degeto, MASTERPIECE, and all3media international. The series created and written by Chris Murray and based on the novels by Nicolas Freeling. The executive producers are Michele Buck, Chris Murray, and Marc Warren. The producer is Simon Harper. The executive producer for NL Film & TV is Sabine Brian. The executive producer for ARD Degeto is Sebastian Lückel. The directors are Michiel van Jaarsveld, Simone van Dusseldorp, and Arne Toonen. The executive producers for MASTERPIECE are Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton. The executive producers for All3Media International are David Swetman and Louise Pedersen.