Premieres Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

In bridging traditions from past to present, this episode explores the subtle and complex representation of the contemporary Indigenous experience. Featuring special performances and interviews by two-spirit writer and interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe, Native & African-American singer-songwriter Martha Redbone, and electronic music duo The Halluci Nation.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Martha Redbone Performs 'Garden of Love'

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Two-Spirit Performance Artist Ty Defoe Performs 'Hoop Dance'

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER, a new series of primetime performance specials, shines a spotlight on the Kennedy Center’s contemporary culture program, bringing the best of the nation’s stage to viewers across the country. Captured to match the unique style of the artists, each episode weaves together performances filmed live at the Kennedy Center with intimate off-stage moments and first-person commentary.

NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: The Halluci Nation Perform in the Skylight Pavilion

Credits:

A production of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Matthew Winer is the showrunner and executive producer for the Kennedy Center. Kristin Fosdick directs the series with her team in the Kennedy Center’s multimedia department. Christopher Farley is the executive in charge for PBS.