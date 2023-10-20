Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Matthew Desmond

Published October 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, Matthew Desmond shares his insights on what it takes to make it in America. He provides an overview of how the government has dealt with poverty throughout the years and highlights what could be done better within the social security and healthcare systems. Matthew also touches on the housing market, minimum wage and artificial intelligence.

Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram

