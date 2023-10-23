SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Eiffel's Race to the Top

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The Eiffel Tower is the symbol of a major turning point in architectural history, and it owes its existence to a fierce duel between two men. "Eiffel's Race to the Top" tells the story of the hard-won victory of a visionary over his determined rival. Using 3D recreations, official sources (reports, letters, drawings) and intimate archives obtained from their descendants, this film will bring to life this vertical race through a fresh and visual way to mark the centenary of Eiffel's death.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Eiffel's Race to the Top

Film Interviewees:



Barry Bergdoll – Architectural Historian, Columbia University

Michel Carmona – Biographer of Gustave Eiffel

Julie Gimbal – Architectural Historian

Bertrand Lemoine – Architect and Architectural Historian

Claudine Philouze-Chatty – Engineer and Art Historian

Isabelle Morin Loutrel – Curator of Historical Monuments

Jean-Michel Leniaud – Art Historian and Biographer of Charles Garnier

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Gustave Eiffel’s Credentials

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Courtesy of ZED / PBS First real sketch of the eiffel tower with other major monuments in the margin of the page for reference, the sketch is on a brown desk.

Courtesy of ZED Claire Eiffel, Gustave Eiffel and his associate are reading a newspaper.

Credits: A ZED production for ARTE France in association with The WNET Group, in association with FTV Prima, Movistar Plus+, TV5MONDE, RTBF Documentary Unit, TV5 Québec, and RSI. Written and directed by Mathieu Schwartz and Savin Yeatman-Eiffel. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Produced by Gaëlle Guyader. For ZED: Manuel Catteau is executive producer; Claire Bénard is general manager. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.