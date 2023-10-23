SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Eiffel's Race to the Top

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT
Gustave Eiffel is behind his desk, his daughter on his right, his associates are showing him calculation for the tower.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The Eiffel Tower is the symbol of a major turning point in architectural history, and it owes its existence to a fierce duel between two men. "Eiffel's Race to the Top" tells the story of the hard-won victory of a visionary over his determined rival. Using 3D recreations, official sources (reports, letters, drawings) and intimate archives obtained from their descendants, this film will bring to life this vertical race through a fresh and visual way to mark the centenary of Eiffel's death.

Film Interviewees:

  • Barry Bergdoll – Architectural Historian, Columbia University
  • Michel Carmona – Biographer of Gustave Eiffel
  • Julie Gimbal – Architectural Historian
  • Bertrand Lemoine – Architect and Architectural Historian
  • Claudine Philouze-Chatty – Engineer and Art Historian
  • Isabelle Morin Loutrel – Curator of Historical Monuments
  • Jean-Michel Leniaud – Art Historian and Biographer of Charles Garnier
Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

First real sketch of the eiffel tower with other major monuments in the margin of the page for reference, the sketch is on a brown desk.
Claire Eiffel, Gustave Eiffel and his associate are reading a newspaper.

Credits: A ZED production for ARTE France in association with The WNET Group, in association with FTV Prima, Movistar Plus+, TV5MONDE, RTBF Documentary Unit, TV5 Québec, and RSI. Written and directed by Mathieu Schwartz and Savin Yeatman-Eiffel. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Produced by Gaëlle Guyader. For ZED: Manuel Catteau is executive producer; Claire Bénard is general manager. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Benjamin Phelps is supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

A close-up of the Eiffel Tower.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
