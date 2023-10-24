Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Introduced by esteemed conservationist Jane Goodall and narrated by National Geographic's Bill Jones, TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "Birds Of East Africa" brings into focus what humanity has in common with other species - from competition for mates and territory to the joys and worries of raising our young.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "Birds of East Africa"

Professional wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson captures stories of competition, courtship, family, hunting and flight to illustrate the hidden life of East African birds.

Todd Gustafson / APT Competition for nesting sites and materials can be intense as mating season approaches. Here a marabu chases off a yellow-billed stork.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Todd Gustafson / APT Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall narrates TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "Birds of East Africa,” a unique look at the incredible East African landscape and the avian creatures that inhabit it.

Presented by Connecticut Public Broadcasting Inc. Distributed by American Public Television

Todd Gustafson / APT Golden-winged sunbirds live in pocket colonies in mountain habitats. Territorial birds, golden-winged sunbirds defend patches of Leonotis nepetifolia (Lions Paw) flowers outside the breeding season.