TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH: Birds of East Africa
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App
Introduced by esteemed conservationist Jane Goodall and narrated by National Geographic's Bill Jones, TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "Birds Of East Africa" brings into focus what humanity has in common with other species - from competition for mates and territory to the joys and worries of raising our young.
Professional wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson captures stories of competition, courtship, family, hunting and flight to illustrate the hidden life of East African birds.
