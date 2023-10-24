Give Now
TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH: Birds of East Africa

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT
Crowned cranes mate for life. Mates are selected through a complex courtship dance that can include hundreds of birds. The gray crowned crane is the national bird of Uganda.
Todd Gustafson
/
APT
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Introduced by esteemed conservationist Jane Goodall and narrated by National Geographic's Bill Jones, TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "Birds Of East Africa" brings into focus what humanity has in common with other species - from competition for mates and territory to the joys and worries of raising our young.

TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "Birds of East Africa"

Professional wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson captures stories of competition, courtship, family, hunting and flight to illustrate the hidden life of East African birds.

Competition for nesting sites and materials can be intense as mating season approaches. Here a marabu chases off a yellow-billed stork.
Todd Gustafson
/
APT
Watch On Your Schedule:

This film is available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall narrates TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH "Birds of East Africa,” a unique look at the incredible East African landscape and the avian creatures that inhabit it.
Todd Gustafson
/
APT
Presented by Connecticut Public Broadcasting Inc. Distributed by American Public Television

Golden-winged sunbirds live in pocket colonies in mountain habitats. Territorial birds, golden-winged sunbirds defend patches of Leonotis nepetifolia (Lions Paw) flowers outside the breeding season.
Todd Gustafson
/
APT
African Fish eagles are endemic to East Africa’s Great Rift Valley and live in pairs. Flight shot of these apex predators are a prized photo.
Todd Gustafson
/
APT
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
