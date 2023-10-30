Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Aftermath of An Assassination

Jennifer Robinson
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:04 PM PDT
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

India-Canada relations have been rocked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s stunning allegations of an India-directed plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Samir Saran, the president of a Delhi-based think tank, joins the show. Then, the brother of a 9-year-old held hostage by Hamas speaks out.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Aftermath of an Assassination in Canada

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is available to stream with the PBS App.

