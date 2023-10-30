Premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

The discovery of a skeleton, dating to the Roman occupation of Britain, provokes further study after scientists see an iron nail driven through its heel bone. Could the remains belong to someone the Romans crucified? Despite hundreds, if not thousands, of people being crucified in the Roman Empire, only one other crucified skeleton has ever been found in the world. Who was this person? What was his life in Roman Britain like? And what could they have done to receive so harsh a punishment? Explore this discovery on SECRETS OF THE DEAD "Death In Britannia."

© Impossible Factual / PBS Corinne Duhig examines a bone

© Impossible Factual / PBS Heel bone

