CRAFT IN AMERICA: Service

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

The "Service" episode is the story of craft and the military. From the origins of the Army Arts and Crafts Program and the G.I. Bill to contemporary soldiers and veterans, CRAFT IN AMERICA documents the power of the handmade to inspire, motivate and heal. Featured artists include: Eugene Burks Jr., Pam DeLuco, Judas Recendez, Ehren Tool and Peter Voulkos.

This episode is available to stream now with the PBS App.

