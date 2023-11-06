Give Now
CRAFT IN AMERICA: Service

By Jennifer Robinson
Published November 6, 2023
Documenting craft and the military and the power of the handmade to inspire and heal. Featuring papermaker Pam DeLuco, saddler Eugene Burks Jr., and ceramic artists Ehren Tool, Judas Recendez and Peter Voulkos.

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

The "Service" episode is the story of craft and the military. From the origins of the Army Arts and Crafts Program and the G.I. Bill to contemporary soldiers and veterans, CRAFT IN AMERICA documents the power of the handmade to inspire, motivate and heal. Featured artists include: Eugene Burks Jr., Pam DeLuco, Judas Recendez, Ehren Tool and Peter Voulkos.

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream now with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
