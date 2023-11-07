Give Now
TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Ret. Col. Greg Gadson

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson and Kelly Corrigan have a conversation
Alessandro Rafanelli and John Brecher
/
WETA
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson and Kelly Corrigan have a conversation

After 26 years of service, Army Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson shares how a life of discipline and strength helped him overcome transformative adversity. He speaks of his love for his family and how his support system was essential to his healing process. Greg also talks about mindfulness, personal growth, what success looks like, and how to achieve it.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Ret. Col. Greg Gadson

About The Series:

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Season 6 Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
