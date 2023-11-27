Tomorrow X Together: Tiny Desk Concert
This video is part of the newly launched international version of Tiny Desk, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+, a Korean telecommunications and media company. All concerts — including the first few episodes with the Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-A and the Yun Seok Cheol trio — are available on the Tiny Desk Korea YouTube channel, which will unveil a new video every Thursday.
The boys of Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, began as the only act in the immediate orbit of the K-pop titans BTS. Created by the masterminds at Big Hit Music, the group has always had to manage certain expectations — even as a standout of K-pop's fourth generation, it seemed to be searching for an identity separate from the art-rap reputation established by its label. TXT's most recent album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, captures its sprawling ambitions: from new wave-y retro-pop to bassy, beaming dance music; the mildly grungy to flat-out nu metal. The group's performance of three songs from the release for Tiny Desk Korea brings these modes into something resembling a coherent vision, playing into its signature rock band aesthetics while giving their music a soft-focus feel. With two guitarists at their backs, seated all in a row, the boys seem in their element. The falsetto harmonies of "Happily Ever After" waft just above glowing keyboard runs, and for a finale, the lead single "Chasing That Feeling" is made nearly weightless.
SET LIST
MUSICIANS
TINY DESK KOREA TEAM
TINY DESK TEAM
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.