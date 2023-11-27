Tomorrow X Together: Tiny Desk Concert

Give Now
This video is part of the newly launched international version of Tiny Desk, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+, a Korean telecommunications and media company. All concerts — including the first few episodes with the Kim Chang Wan Band, Sunwoo Jung-A and the Yun Seok Cheol trio — are available on the Tiny Desk Korea YouTube channel, which will unveil a new video every Thursday.

The boys of Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, began as the only act in the immediate orbit of the K-pop titans BTS. Created by the masterminds at Big Hit Music, the group has always had to manage certain expectations — even as a standout of K-pop's fourth generation, it seemed to be searching for an identity separate from the art-rap reputation established by its label. TXT's most recent album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, captures its sprawling ambitions: from new wave-y retro-pop to bassy, beaming dance music; the mildly grungy to flat-out nu metal. The group's performance of three songs from the release for Tiny Desk Korea brings these modes into something resembling a coherent vision, playing into its signature rock band aesthetics while giving their music a soft-focus feel. With two guitarists at their backs, seated all in a row, the boys seem in their element. The falsetto harmonies of "Happily Ever After" waft just above glowing keyboard runs, and for a finale, the lead single "Chasing That Feeling" is made nearly weightless.

  • "Skipping Stones"

  • "Happily Ever After"

  • "Chasing That Feeling"

  • Yeonjun: vocals

  • Soobin: vocals

  • Beomgyu: vocals

  • Taehyun: vocals

  • Hueningkai: vocals

  • Seongkyeong Song: piano

  • Lee Yeonjun (kyto6): bass

  • Dongmin Kim: guitar

  • Wonyoung Jang: drums

  • Eunjin Kwon: chorus

  • Hyunmo Jeong: chorus

  • Gyeomjo Ryu: chorus

  • Executive Producer: DJ Lee

  • Vp, Visuals And Music: Sangjin Lee

  • Tiny Desk Korea Team Leader: Kilhyo Lee

  • Creative Producers: Soyeon Kang, Heewon Kim

  • Tiny Desk Korea Team: Euddeum Park, Seongyeon Lee, Jisook Son, Yoomin Park

  • Format Licensing Producers: InSoon Kim, Jinwoo Hwang

  • Director of Production: Hyewon Kim, Jinsoo Chung

  • Project Managers: Eunbi Jo, Yoonjung Choi

  • Producer, Casting Director: Youngpyo Hong

  • Production Assistants: Jeong Eun Gwon, Seyoung Lim

  • Camera Assistants: Deokjung Kim, Lim Young Chae, Yeom Seowoo, Wang Sunho, Kim Yonghyuk, Jeon Gihun, Suh Kangjun

  • Lighting Crew: Junghyun Choi, Junhui Min, Junseo Lee

  • Recording & Instruments: Presound Systems

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Ashley Pointer, Hazel Cills

  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior Director of Partnership Development: Gordon Synn

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

