Premieres Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, gives her take on making it in America: behavioral changes through microsteps. She believes that for humans, downtime is a feature—not a bug. She urges us not to buy into the collective delusion that in order to succeed, we have to be “on” 24/7. Instead, invest in our physical and mental wellbeing as a pathway to healthier and happier lives.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Arianna Huffington

