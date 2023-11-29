TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: Arianna Huffington

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM PST
Arianna Huffington, CEO of THRIVE Global
WETA
Premieres Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, gives her take on making it in America: behavioral changes through microsteps. She believes that for humans, downtime is a feature—not a bug. She urges us not to buy into the collective delusion that in order to succeed, we have to be “on” 24/7. Instead, invest in our physical and mental wellbeing as a pathway to healthier and happier lives.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About The Series: TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and their contributions to a better society. Kelly Corrigan on Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
