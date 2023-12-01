Give Now
The Savoy at Christmas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM PST
Savoy Head Doorman Tony. The holiday season has arrived at The Savoy and staff are pushed to the breaking point as they welcome hundreds of residential guests and diners across Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Photographer Jamie Smith © Studio Ramsay & All3Media International
/
APT
Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

As the first luxury hotel in Britain, The Savoy Hotel delivers the glamour, elegance, history and character their guests truly wish to experience. The holiday season is an especially busy time for staff as they work diligently to ensure guests have a wonderful stay during this time of the year.

The Savoy at Christmas: Preview

“The Savoy at Christmas” offers a behind-the-scenes look at The Savoy Hotel during the holiday festivities. In this documentary, staff at The Savoy are pushed to a breaking point while they welcome hundreds of residential guests and diners on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. All staff members must work either Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve, with many of them not knowing until last minute if they will get the day off.

The Savoy Grill, restaurant director Thierry with Executive Head Chef Ben. The holiday season has arrived at The Savoy and staff are pushed to the breaking point as they welcome hundreds of residential guests and diners across Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
Photographer Jamie Smith © Studio Ramsay & All3Media International
/
APT
When the holiday season finally concludes, the staff is able to relax and enjoy a champagne toast to celebrate their hard work. For visiting guests, it is a home away from home as the staff prepares a special holiday experience during their stay.

Butler Michael
© Studio Ramsay & All3Media International
/
APT
Butler Michael. The festive season is the most profitable time of year for the Savoy hotel where revenues go up 200%. Across the hotel, every department is preparing for the rush and hotel is fully booked. Upstairs in the Butler’s Pantry, head butler Sean is preparing his newest recruit, Michael, for his first ever Christmas at the hotel. Michael is responsible for preparing the room for the Sprenger family, who spend every Christmas at the hotel.

For the Sprenger family from Yorkshire, junior staffer Michael has their picture-perfect suite ready, complete with all of their presents under the tree, sweets on the table and cold champagne ready to pour.

Regular Savoy guest Howell Harris. Go behind-the-scenes at the hotel during the holiday festivities as the first luxury hotel in Britain delivers the glamor, elegance, history and character their guests truly wish to experience.
© Studio Ramsay & All3Media International
/
APT
For Howell Harris, an elderly man who knows everyone on staff, head butler Sean treats him with a ride in the hotel’s Rolls Royce to take in the Christmas lights.

The Savoy Grill, restaurant director Thierry. Go behind-the-scenes at the hotel during the holiday festivities as the first luxury hotel in Britain delivers the glamor, elegance, history and character their guests truly wish to experience.
Photographer Jamie Smith © Studio Ramsay & All3Media International
/
APT
Watch On Your Schedule: "The Savoy at Christmas" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

