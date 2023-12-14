Premieres Monday Jan. 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Celebrate the new year with this beloved annual concert featuring the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein. Hosted for the seventh consecutive year by PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville, the concert will include waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss II, Josef Strauss, Eduard Strauss as well as favorites by Joseph Hellmesberger, Jr. and others.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024 Preview

Guest conducted by three-time Grammy nominee Christian Thielemann and featuring dances choreographed by Davide Bombana with soloists from the Vienna State Ballet, Great Performances “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024” premieres Monday, January 1 at 8 p.m.

Lois Lammerhuber / PBS Österreich, Wien, Wiener Philharmoniker, Musikverein (The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra)

Musical Selections:



Johann Strauss II – Waldmeister Overture

Johann Strauss II – Ischl Waltz

Johann Strauss II – Nightingale Polka

Eduard Strauss – The Mountain Spring Polka

Johann Strauss II – New Pizzicato Polka

Joseph Hellmesberger, Jr. – Estudiantina Polka

Carl Michael Ziehrer – Viennese Citizens Waltz

Anton Bruckner – Quadrille

Hans Christian Lumbye – Happy New Year! Galop

Josef Strauss – Deliriums Waltz

Josef Strauss – Jockey Quick Polka

Johann Strauss II – The Beautiful Blue Danube

Johann Strauss Sr. – Radetzky March

“From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024” will feature various locations including the opulent ballroom of Vienna’s City Hall and the Freud Museum on the 125th anniversary of Sigmund Freud’s groundbreaking work with dream analysis. In addition, location sequences in the alpine resort of Bad Ischl will trace the love story of Emperor Franz Joseph and Empress Elisabeth, including a tour of the royal couple’s country estate.

Noteworthy Facts:

This is Christian Thielemann’s second time conducting the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s New Year’s Day concert following 2019’s concert.

Christian Thielemann leads the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra regularly in subscription concerts in the Vienna Musikverein, at the Salzburg Festival, and on tour in Japan, China, Europe, and the U.S.

Christian Thielemann was recently announced to succeed Daniel Barenboim as General Music Director of Berlin’s Staatsoper Unter den Linden in September 2024.

This is Hugh Bonneville’s seventh consecutive year acting as host for the New Year’s Concert.

The 2024 New Year’s Day Concert will mark the 40th concert presented on PBS.

The WNET Group / PBS Hugh Bonneville

