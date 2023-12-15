Give Now
FRONTLINE: Netanyahu, America & The Road to War In Gaza

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM PST
As the war in Gaza continues with devastating consequences, a major 90-minute documentary offers a sweeping examination of the critical moments and missteps that led to this crisis over the course of the past three decades, and the pivotal role of a central player: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

FRONTLINE "Netanyahu, America & The Road to War In Gaza" explores the long struggle between the Israeli leader and multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace. The inside story of Benjamin Netanyahu’s turbulent relationships with the U.S. and the Palestinians, and the road to war in Gaza.

Episodes of FRONTLINE are available to stream with the PBS App.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
