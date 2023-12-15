Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

FRONTLINE "Netanyahu, America & The Road to War In Gaza" explores the long struggle between the Israeli leader and multiple U.S. presidents over Middle East peace. The inside story of Benjamin Netanyahu’s turbulent relationships with the U.S. and the Palestinians, and the road to war in Gaza.

