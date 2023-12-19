PAUL HOLLYWOOD GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (Series Premiere)

Premieres Mondays, Jan. 8 - 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sundays, Jan. 14 - Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

Join celebrity chef Paul Hollywood (THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW) as he indulges in three of his greatest passions – bikes, movies, and baking – as he hits the road on an epic American adventure. PAUL HOLLYWOOD GOES TO HOLLYWOOD follows Paul as he journeys from New York to Los Angeles riding a customized Harley Davidson.

Throughout this part-travelogue, part-pilgrimage, he explores the connection between film and food, and is joined by celebrities along the way. Traveling across iconic landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge, crossing the swamplands of the South or navigating the sun-beaten plains of the Wild West, the Hollywood-bound biker puts in some serious miles as he undertakes this ambitious odyssey to pay homage to some of the greatest screen culinary moments of the century.

UKT Media Limited / APT Paul Hollywood (right) and Teri Hatcher (left) with Guerilla Tacos chef Wes Atillo in Los Angeles

Paul begins on the East Coast in New York and heads west to ultimately arrive at the movie mecca of the world: Hollywood. Of course, it goes without saying he’ll be doing a bit of baking along the 3,000+ mile journey. Celebrity guests include: Brian Cox (SUCCESSION), Teri Hatcher (DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES) and Lisa Kudrow (FRIENDS).

UKT Media Limited / APT Paul Hollywood and Brian Cox at Patsy's in NYC.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “New York” premieres Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Paul Hollywood combines food, film and fast bikes as he embarks on a 3,000-mile road trip from New York to L.A. In New York he follows in the culinary footsteps of Frank Sinatra and John Travolta and bakes the ultimate Big Apple tarte tatin.

UKT Media Limited / APT Paul Hollywood and Brian Cox (right) with Patsy's chef Sid (center).

Episode 2: “Savannah” premieres Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Paul Hollywood heads towards the warmer shores of America's Deep South enjoying shrimp and grits in Savannah and an unforgettable gumbo in the city of jazz, New Orleans. Back home he bakes a Southern breakfast favorite, monkey bread.

UKT Media Limited / APT Paul Hollywood at Leopold's in Savannah.

Episode 3: “Santa Fe” Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Paul Hollywood arrives in New Mexico to explore dishes celebrating beef, beans and bread – the staple diet of cowboys and sought out by food lovers today. At home he pays homage to the city of Santa Fe by cooking a traditional chili with cornbread.

UKT Media Limited / APT Paul Hollywood prepares chili and cornbread after visiting Santa Fe.

Episode 4: “Los Angeles” Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV - Paul Hollywood's epic 3,000-mile road trip culminates in the city that celebrates his name. He arrives just in time to meet a notable 'friend' and enjoys the best tacos north of the Mexican border. At home he cooks a classic L.A. beef sandwich.

UKT Media Limited / APT Paul Hollywood (right) and Lisa Kudrow in Los Angeles.

Credits: Produced by UKT Media Limited. Acquired by American Public Television from Bomanbridge Media Pte Ltd for syndication to public television stations nationwide.