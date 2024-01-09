NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS: Home

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + YouTube

On the premiere episode in Canada, a walnut-sized turtle ventures through a forest of giants, dodging huge trucks along the highway. The newly hatched turtle is in search of the lake where she will spend the next 50 years of her life.

NATURE: Preview of Big Little Journeys: Home

In South Africa, a young bushbaby is expelled by his family and must journey into the unknown to find a new home. He is drawn toward the lights of the human world in the city of Pretoria.

NATURE: How Nocturnal Bush Babies Survive at Night

About The Series:

Small animals must sometimes make epic journeys to find a home or a mate. While the distances may not seem monumental to us, grasses appear like skyscrapers and raindrops fall as big as cars to these little creatures. On NATURE: BIG LITTLE JOURNEYS, meet six heroic, tiny travelers – a turtle, a bushbaby, a pangolin, a lion tamarin, a water vole and a chameleon – risking it all to complete big journeys against the odds. Working with scientists and conservationists around the world and using the latest camera technology, this series captures insights into the lives of the small but mighty. Each episode explores the journeys of two distinctive little animals. NATURE on Facebook + Instagram

NATURE: Tiny Bush Baby Hunted by Dangerous Genet

Kevin McDonald / © BBC NHU / PBS Two Mohol bushbabies in the acacia forests of South Africa. Each is small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand. They specialize in eating insects, but they are preyed upon by bigger African animals, such as snakes, owls and genets.

