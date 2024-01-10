Give Now
BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES: Season 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 10, 2024 at 2:18 PM PST
Joel Jackson as James and Hakewill as Peregrine in BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES
Every Cloud Productions and all3media international
/
GBH
Joel Jackson as James and Hakewill as Peregrine in BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES

Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport!

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

Joel Jackson as James in BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES.
Every Cloud Productions and all3media international
/
GBH
Joel Jackson as James in BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES.

SEASON 2 EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Leather and Lace" - When DC Breen and his rugby team show up for practice, they are shocked to see their coach dead, stripped, and tied to a goalpost. Shepherd and Sims try to find out who would want to do that to a beloved pillar of the community. When a second body is found, the detectives believe the deaths are related. Could a serial killer be on the loose?

Episode 2: "To Die Or Not to Die" - Jared lands the title role in the Brokenwood Theatre Society’s production of Hamlet, but a young cast member, Ben Faulkner, falls dead at the end of a performance. At first the detectives think Ben died of natural causes, until Shepherd smells a lethal poison on the body. Then he and Sims dig deeper into the lives of the eccentric cast and crew.

Episode 3: "Catch of the Day" - When Jared discovers a severed human hand in a crayfish pot on Brokenwood Beach, Shepherd, Sims, and Breen set about finding who the hand belongs to and if he or she is still alive. Suspicion falls on the Keelys, who own the crayfish pot and fiercely protect their family’s fishing legacy and territories.

Episode 4: "Blood Pink" - Shepherd and Jared attend a country concert by Shepherd’s favorite musician, Holly Collins, at which she announces that it will be her final show. When she is found the next morning electrocuted in her hotel bathtub, it appears to be a suicide—or perhaps a drunken accident. But Shepherd believes the cause of death to be more sinister, with only Holly’s dysfunctional band members and a note.

Watch On Your Schedule: Stream Seasons 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

© 2023 THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES

Geraldine Hakewill as Peregrine in a scene from BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES
Every Cloud Productions and all3media international
/
GBH
Geraldine Hakewill as Peregrine in a scene from BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES

TVTV Highlights
