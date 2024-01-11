The Iowa Caucus – A PBS News Special Report

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. (PT) on KPBS TV + Encore at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation's capital, coverage will include reporting from NEWSHOUR's Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and journalists on the ground in Iowa. Analysis will be provided by a group of panelists in studio, including New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks and Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the "Cook Political Report with Amy Walter."

PBS NEWSHOUR: Where the GOP race stands with 1 week until Iowa caucuses

Note: KPBS will also broadcast "The New Hampshire Primary – A PBS News Special Report" on Tuesday, January 23 at 8 p.m. (PT) on KPBS TV, with a same day encore at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2