The Iowa Caucus – A PBS News Special Report

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:55 PM PST
MMP
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington VA.

Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. (PT) on KPBS TV + Encore at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation's capital, coverage will include reporting from NEWSHOUR's Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and journalists on the ground in Iowa. Analysis will be provided by a group of panelists in studio, including New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks and Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the "Cook Political Report with Amy Walter."

Related: Here’s how the 2024 Iowa caucus will work

PBS NEWSHOUR: Where the GOP race stands with 1 week until Iowa caucuses

Note: KPBS will also broadcast "The New Hampshire Primary – A PBS News Special Report" on Tuesday, January 23 at 8 p.m. (PT) on KPBS TV, with a same day encore at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
