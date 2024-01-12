Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Alaska Native Heritage Center - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Laura Woolley (left) appraises Angela Lansbury and MGM costumes, ca. 1945, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 2” premieres Monday, January 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
By Jenny Irene Miller for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation.
PBS
Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Watch abundant Alaskan appraisals, like a Paul Revere Jr. silver tablespoon, Harry Karstens’s ice axe from his first ascent of Denali, ca. 1913 and a Zacharias Nicholas Haida totem pole, ca. 1890. Find out which one is $100,000 to $125,000.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: 1962 Cassius Clay Group

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraising Alaska Native Items

About Season 28:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW l PBS on Facebook / Instagram

John Nye (right) appraises Folk Art root table ca. 1900, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 2” premieres Monday, January 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
By Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
PBS
“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

Sarah Churgin (left) appraises a Lucien Hirtz enamel and gold brooch, ca. 1910, in Anchorage, Alaska. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Alaska Native Heritage Center, Hour 2” premieres Monday, January 15 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
By Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation
PBS
The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.

