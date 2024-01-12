CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: London: New Indian Food
Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App
On this episode, we travel to London to explore Indian flavors. First, Christopher Kimball makes complex, Salan-style Hyderabadi Chicken Curry. Next, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges demonstrates Indian-Spiced Smashed Potatoes, crisp on the outside, creamy on the inside.
Finally, Chris and Milk Street Cook Wes Martin prepare Masala-Spiced French Fries, the perfect fries at home with a South Asian twist.
London: New Indian Food | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 14
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.