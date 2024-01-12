Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: London: New Indian Food

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:03 PM PST
Salan-style Hyderabadi Chicken Curry
MILK STREET
/
American Public Television
Salan-style Hyderabadi Chicken Curry

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, we travel to London to explore Indian flavors. First, Christopher Kimball makes complex, Salan-style Hyderabadi Chicken Curry. Next, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges demonstrates Indian-Spiced Smashed Potatoes, crisp on the outside, creamy on the inside.

Indian-Spiced Smashed Potatoes, crisp on the outside, creamy on the inside
MILK STREET
/
APT
Indian-Spiced Smashed Potatoes, crisp on the outside, creamy on the inside

Finally, Chris and Milk Street Cook Wes Martin prepare Masala-Spiced French Fries, the perfect fries at home with a South Asian twist.

Masala-Spiced French Fries
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Masala-Spiced French Fries
London: New Indian Food | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 14

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
