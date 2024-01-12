CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: London: New Indian Food

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, we travel to London to explore Indian flavors. First, Christopher Kimball makes complex, Salan-style Hyderabadi Chicken Curry. Next, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges demonstrates Indian-Spiced Smashed Potatoes, crisp on the outside, creamy on the inside.

MILK STREET / APT Indian-Spiced Smashed Potatoes, crisp on the outside, creamy on the inside

Finally, Chris and Milk Street Cook Wes Martin prepare Masala-Spiced French Fries, the perfect fries at home with a South Asian twist.

Erika LaPresto / APT Masala-Spiced French Fries

London: New Indian Food | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 14

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the PBS App and YouTube.

