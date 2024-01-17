GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Divided We Fall
Thursday, Jan.18, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App
2024 will be a year of consequential elections worldwide, but nowhere will democracy be tested like in the United States in November. On this episode, Stanford political scientist Francis Fukuyama talks about threats to democracy, foreign and domestic.
Related:
Advertisement
- What does democracy look like in Modi's India?
- Trump's immunity claim: US democracy in crisis
- 3 themes to watch as US election season begins
- Biden's 2024 prospects slip even as Democrats make gains
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Divided We Fall
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER series preview