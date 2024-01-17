Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Divided We Fall

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 17, 2024 at 12:05 PM PST
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, Jan.18, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

2024 will be a year of consequential elections worldwide, but nowhere will democracy be tested like in the United States in November. On this episode, Stanford political scientist Francis Fukuyama talks about threats to democracy, foreign and domestic.

Related:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Divided We Fall

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER series preview

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News