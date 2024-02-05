A Symphony Celebration: The Blind Boys of Alabama Wiith Dr. Henry Panion, III

Premieres Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"A Symphony Celebration: The Blind Boys Of Alabama With Dr. Henry Panion, III" focuses on messages of humanity, peace and love. The program features the five-time Grammy-winning Blind Boys of Alabama with conductor Dr. Henry Panion, III, and a full symphony orchestra.

Hailed as "Gospel Titans" by Rolling Stonemagazine, this beloved group – which has collaborated with everyone from Mavis Staples to Stevie Wonder to Prince on the world's most prestigious stages — rose to fame in the segregated South with their thrilling vocal harmonies and roof-raising live shows.

The concert features a combined choir from Alabama's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Miles College, Tuskegee University and Talladega College among others.

Distributed by American Public Television