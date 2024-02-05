Give Now
A Symphony Celebration: The Blind Boys of Alabama Wiith Dr. Henry Panion, III

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:49 PM PST
The program features the five-time Grammy-winning Blind Boys of Alabama with conductor Dr. Henry Panion, III, and a full symphony orchestra.
Premieres Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"A Symphony Celebration: The Blind Boys Of Alabama With Dr. Henry Panion, III" focuses on messages of humanity, peace and love. The program features the five-time Grammy-winning Blind Boys of Alabama with conductor Dr. Henry Panion, III, and a full symphony orchestra.

A Symphony Celebration: The Blind Boys Of Alabama With Dr. Henry Panion, III Preview

Hailed as "Gospel Titans" by Rolling Stonemagazine, this beloved group – which has collaborated with everyone from Mavis Staples to Stevie Wonder to Prince on the world's most prestigious stages — rose to fame in the segregated South with their thrilling vocal harmonies and roof-raising live shows.

The concert features a combined choir from Alabama's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), including Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Miles College, Tuskegee University and Talladega College among others.

This program is currently available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
