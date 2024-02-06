Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

We want to hear from you: Send us your gardening questions!

By Neiko Will / Producer
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:25 PM PST
A GROWING PASSION host and garden expert, Nan Sterman with Pitajaya - the Dragon Fruit. Learn all about these sweet treats, research the best growing methods and how the plants are grown for commercial production and in backyards.
Courtesy of AGP PRODUCTIONS, LLC
A "Growing Passion" host and garden expert, Nan Sterman is seen with a Pitajaya, the Dragon Fruit in an undated photo.

San Diego’s recent gloomy and wet weather has got us dreaming about spring flowers! Planting season is in full swing. Have you started? Are you concerned about how these recent storms will affect your landscape? Are you trying something new in your garden this year?

Whether you have an acre to play with, or a few pots on a porch, Nan Sterman can help you get the most out of your garden.

She has been writing, speaking, and teaching about gardening for decades. She is host of the show, "A Growing Passion" and frequently appears on KPBS Midday Edition as our "garden guru." Nan will be back next week, answering your gardening questions on KPBS Midday Edition.

So, send us your questions! Email us at midday@kpbs.org. Or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message.

And don't forget to listen to KPBS Midday Edition on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024!

Neiko Will
Neiko Will is a producer for KPBS Evening Edition and KPBS Roundtable.
