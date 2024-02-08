Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

The Palais de la Cité was Versailles before Versailles: a spectacular palace in the heart of Paris, with a history spanning 2,000 years – from Julius Caesar’s invasion of Gaulle to Marie Antoinette’s imprisonment as she awaited execution. So how was this significant structure erased from memory and built over by successive government buildings? In “Paris: The Mystery of the Lost Palace,” experts dive into this historical dilemma and work to fill in the many gaps surrounding the lost palace’s construction and disappearance.

The program strips away layers of political, military, and religious history long hidden from view with a single goal: to gather clues from as far back as 52 BC to digitally reconstruct the lost palace, piecing together the size, shape and texture of the palace with scientists and historians.

The documentary combines science, history, and architecture to revive this lost piece of Parisian construction and searches for answers of how and why the once majestic site would come to be a phantom of the past.

Produced by Capre Presse-Iconem - Centre des Monuments Nationaux. Acquired by American Public Television from Newen Connect