VOCES: Sentir el Son

"Sentir el Son" tells the story of an Afro-Mexican woman’s journey to discover her racial identity through music and dance. A powerful story of self-discovery, the film follows Franchesca, who grew up in L.A. and was immersed in a Mexican culture that forced her to question her racial identity. This poetic film explores ethnicity and gender through West African and Afro-Mexican practices in music, song, and dance.

Director/Producer: Karla Duarte

Genre: Documentary Short

Program Length: 17 min.

About the Filmmaker: Karla Duarte (Director/Co-Producer) is a San Diego-based filmmaker, creative content producer, and Expressive Arts Therapist with roots on the US/Mexican border of Tijuana. She has received both national and local filmmaking grants from Latino Public Broadcasting’s Digital Media Public Fund, YAB State Farm®, Boys and Girls Foundation, Gould Foundation, and more. Duarte focuses her lens on social justice from a contemplative and poetic narrative.

Her directorial debut, "Mujer Inmigrante," screened at the San Diego Latino Film Festival in 2010. She also directed and produced "In Tune," a short documentary that screened at the 2019 San Diego Latino Film Festival. For over ten years, her work has focused on social issues affecting the female Latino community at the border. Her academic background includes a B.A. in Art History, Analysis, and Criticism, and an M.A. in Expressive Arts Therapy with an emphasis on film as therapy.