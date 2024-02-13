Premieres Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encores Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV

Honoring one of the most influential, storied and beloved country music icons in history, GREAT PERFORMANCES “George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum” is an all-star celebration. Jones’ hits including “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair,” “The Race Is On,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and many more are performed by Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Brad Paisley, Jelly Roll, Dierks Bentley, Sam Moore, Wynonna, Jamey Johnson, Uncle Kracker, Trace Adkins, Lorrie Morgan, Joe Nichols and other country stars accompanied by a band of Nashville’s top players.

TH Entertainment LLC / PBS Wynonna and Jamey Johnson

Recorded April 25, 2023, at from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the tribute marked the 10th anniversary of Jones’ passing.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum Preview

GREAT PERFORMANCES; The Legacy of George Jones with Wynonna & Jelly Roll

Songs Performed:



“Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes” – performed by Jamey Johnson

“The Race Is On” – performed by Travis Tritt

“Why Baby Why” – performed by Dierks Bentley

“A Picture of Me Without You” – performed by Lorrie Morgan

“She Still Thinks I Care” – performed by Sara Evans

“Golden Ring” – performed by Wynonna and Jamey Johnson

“I Always Get Lucky With You” – performed by Gretchen Wilson

“Same Ole Me” – performed by Trace Adkins and The Issacs

“One Woman Man” – performed by Tim Watson

“The One I Loved Back Then” – performed by Tracy Lawrence and Tim Watson

“The Blues Man” – performed by Sam Moore

“Choices” – performed by Aaron Lewis

“White Lightning” – performed by Justin Moore

“The Grand Tour” – performed by Tanya Tucker

“Window Up Above” – performed by Uncle Kracker

“The Door” – performed by Travis Tritt

“A Few Ole Country Boys” – performed by Joe Nichols with Justin Moore and Randy Travis

“Yesterday’s Wine” – performed by Charlie Starr and Jamey Jonson

“If Drinkin’ Don’t Kill Me” – performed by Joe Nichols

“Bartender’s Blues” – performed by Jelly Roll

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” – performed by Brad Paisley

“I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” – performed by Michael Ray, Tracy Byrd, Janie Fricke and Dillon Carmichael

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Jelly Roll Performs "Bartender Blues"

Watch On Your Schedule:

GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Brad Paisley Performs "He Stopped Loving Her Today"

Credits: Directed and edited by Jeff Richter. Executive producers are Nancy Jones, Kirk West and Kirt Webster. Producers are Kirt Webster, Luke Pierce, Ben Haley and Gregory Hall. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Wynonna, Dierks Bentley and More on Country Music on PBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES on Facebook