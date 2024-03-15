Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

We want to hear from you: How are you observing Ramadan?

By Ashley Rusch / Producer
Published March 15, 2024 at 2:19 PM PDT
Thousands of local Muslims pray to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan Friday Sept. 10, 2010 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Nick Ut
/
AP
Thousands of local Muslims pray to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan Friday Sept. 10, 2010 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Ramadan Mubarak! The holiest month in the Islamic calendar has begun.

Ramadan is believed to be when God first revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago. Muslims who observe fast from sunrise to sunset as a practice of spiritual discipline, considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Eid Al-Fitr, or “the festival of the breaking of the fast,” commemorates the end of the holy month and will begin this year on April 10.

This Ramadan, many Muslims worldwide are grieving as war and starvation consumes the Gaza Strip. More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza health officials. And at least one quarter of Gaza’s population is close to famine, according to United Nations officials.

Here in San Diego, KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from our Muslim audience: How are you observing Ramadan this year? What are you praying for? Which San Diego spaces or community groups are you leaning into? What does Ramadan mean to you?

Enter your answer below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name. Also, leave your contact information, if you’d like to participate in a future Midday Edition conversation about Ramadan.

_

KPBS Midday Edition Religion
Ashley Rusch
Ashley Rusch is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Before joining KPBS, she was an associate producer at LAist 89.3, where she worked on AirTalk with Larry Mantle, Weekend Edition and All Things Considered.
