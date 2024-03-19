Premieres Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encores Sunday, March 24 at at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

ARRIVAL from Sweden has become one of the world’s most popular and best-selling ABBA concerts. Since 1995, the band has toured in over 70 countries, completed 86+ successful U.S. tours, sold out arenas of up to 50,000 people, and appeared on TV and radio shows across the globe.

The ABBA fan club considers ARRIVAL from Sweden “the closest you will ever get to ABBA.”

ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA Preview

ARRIVAL from Sweden delivers such an authentic and powerful performance that it’s hard to believe it’s not the original. The band performs ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Does Your Mother Know,” “Take A Chance,” “SOS,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Super Trouper,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Waterloo,” “Honey, Honey,” “Fernando,” “Chiquitita,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Thank You For The Music,” “Lay All Your Love On Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” and more.

Courtesy of Northstar Media The tribute band ARRIVAL from Sweden performs the music of ABBA. (undated photo)

Watch On Your Schedule: "Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.