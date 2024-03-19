Premieres Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse. In April 2024, the Moon’s shadow is sweeping from Texas to Maine, as the U.S. witnesses its last total solar eclipse until 2044. This extraordinary astronomical event will plunge locations in the path of totality into darkness for more than four minutes – nearly twice as long as the last American eclipse in 2017.

Learn how to watch an eclipse safely and follow scientists as they work to unlock secrets of our Sun – from why its atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface, to what causes solar storms and how we might one day predict them.

NOVA "Great American Eclipse" will be available to stream with the PBS App.

NOVA will be livestreaming from the Kerrville Eclipse Festival in Kerrville, Texas on the day of the total solar eclipse, Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). Joined by NASA scientists, you can expect to learn how to watch an eclipse safely, discover what eclipses can reveal to scientists about the secrets of the Sun, and hear from the eclipse festival attendees experiencing the last total solar eclipse across the United States until 2044.

