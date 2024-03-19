Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:06 AM PDT
Eclipse
Courtesy of Jay Pasachoff and Ron Dantowitz
/
PBS
Eclipse

Premieres Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse. In April 2024, the Moon’s shadow is sweeping from Texas to Maine, as the U.S. witnesses its last total solar eclipse until 2044. This extraordinary astronomical event will plunge locations in the path of totality into darkness for more than four minutes – nearly twice as long as the last American eclipse in 2017.

Learn how to watch an eclipse safely and follow scientists as they work to unlock secrets of our Sun – from why its atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface, to what causes solar storms and how we might one day predict them.

NOVA "Great American Eclipse" will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

NOVA: 7 Stellar Facts about Solar Eclipses

Watch a livestream from NOVA and NASA scientists: REGISTER NOW

NOVA will be livestreaming from the Kerrville Eclipse Festival in Kerrville, Texas on the day of the total solar eclipse, Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). Joined by NASA scientists, you can expect to learn how to watch an eclipse safely, discover what eclipses can reveal to scientists about the secrets of the Sun, and hear from the eclipse festival attendees experiencing the last total solar eclipse across the United States until 2044.

NOVA Watch an Eclipse Safely

2024 Eclipse Resources and Events: Find everything you need for the April 8 total solar eclipse here, including our eclipse glasses order form, event registration links, and educational resources.

NOVA How an Eclipse Proved Einstein Right

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
