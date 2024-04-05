COOK'S COUNTRY: Sisig and Wings
Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Friday, April 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV
On this episode, Bryan Roof visits Oakland, California and shares his version of Sisig and Garlic Fried Rice with host Julia Collin Davison.
Tasting expert Jack Bishop discusses the importance of Knorr's Liquid Seasoning in Filipino cooking.
Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the history of chicken wings as a bar snack, and Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Soy Sauce Chicken Wings.
Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.