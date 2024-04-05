Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Sisig and Wings

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 5, 2024 at 1:03 PM PDT
Julia Collin Davison (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster Soy Sauce Chicken Wings.
America's Test Kitchen, LLC
/
APT
Julia Collin Davison (right) makes host Bridget Lancaster Soy Sauce Chicken Wings.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Friday, April 12 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits Oakland, California and shares his version of Sisig and Garlic Fried Rice with host Julia Collin Davison.

Sisig and Garlic Fried Rice
Elle Simone
/
Elle Simone
Sisig and Garlic Fried Rice

Tasting expert Jack Bishop discusses the importance of Knorr's Liquid Seasoning in Filipino cooking.

Tasting expert Jack Bishop discusses Knorr's Liquid Seasoning
America's Test Kitchen, LLC
/
APT
Tasting expert Jack Bishop discusses Knorr's Liquid Seasoning

Toni Tipton-Martin talks about the history of chicken wings as a bar snack, and Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Soy Sauce Chicken Wings.

Soy Sauce Chicken Wings
Chantal Lambeth
/
Chantal Lambeth
Soy Sauce Chicken Wings

