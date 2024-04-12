Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Korean Fried Chicken

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:22 AM PDT
Korean Fried Chicken (Dakgangjeong)
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Korean Fried Chicken (Dakgangjeong)

Premieres Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport / YouTube

On this episode, we take a trip to South Korea to learn their sweet and spicy version of KFC and more. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepare dakgangjeong: crisp, well-seasoned Korean Fried Chicken.

Beef Bulgogi
Erika LaPresto
/
APT
Beef Bulgogi

Next, Milk Street Cook Wes Martin makes ultratender Beef Bulgogi.

Kimchi Fried Rice, an umami-packed dish
MILK STREET
/
APT
Kimchi Fried Rice, an umami-packed dish

To finish, Milk Street Cook Rosemary Gill assembles Kimchi Fried Rice, an umami-packed dish.

Korean Fried Chicken | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 23

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
