CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Korean Fried Chicken

Premieres Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport / YouTube

On this episode, we take a trip to South Korea to learn their sweet and spicy version of KFC and more. Back in the kitchen, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepare dakgangjeong: crisp, well-seasoned Korean Fried Chicken.

Erika LaPresto / APT Beef Bulgogi

Next, Milk Street Cook Wes Martin makes ultratender Beef Bulgogi.

MILK STREET / APT Kimchi Fried Rice, an umami-packed dish

To finish, Milk Street Cook Rosemary Gill assembles Kimchi Fried Rice, an umami-packed dish.

Korean Fried Chicken | Milk Street TV Season 7, Episode 23

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.