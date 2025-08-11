SDG&E, firefighters remind public to call 811 before digging to avoid utility line damage

On top of a hill in Mission Valley at San Diego Gas & Electric’s Skills Training Center Monday morning, utility workers and firefighters showed what can go wrong if you forget to call 811 before digging in the ground.

In this case, it was a loud hiss of gas, then flames shooting about 15 feet in the air after being ignited.

“It's far too common, I think last year we had over 250 incidents like that where somebody dug into the ground and either struck gas or electric infrastructure,” said Kevin Geraghty, SDG&E’s chief safety officer.

San Diego Gas & Electric and San Diego Fire-Rescue team up when it happens in the real world. To avoid it, Geraghty said it's simple.

“Call 811 a couple days ahead of any work around your house,” he said. “The idea is you do not know where underground utilities are. And we have teams of professionals trained to get to your house timely to mark all of that out, whether that's for yourself or your contractor."

Jacob Aere / KPBS A SDG&E worker demonstrates how to check gas lines, Aug. 11, 2025.

Underground utilities like gas, electric, water and telecom lines can be just inches below the surface, according to SDG&E. That means both landscaping and construction projects can be risky without professionals checking what's below ground.

“These are 100% preventable,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Brent Brainard. “Four of our fire engines, a truck company and battalion chief will respond out to the events because of the hazardous gases that are being released in the air.”

Digging without calling 811 also poses financial consequences. Residential repairs typically cost between $1,500 and $2,300 for damaged utility lines, according to SDG&E. Contractors who are found at fault could be required to pay to repair the damage.