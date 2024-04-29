We want to hear from you: What is your 'third place'?

You have your home (first place). You have work (second place). And if you’re lucky, you also have a “third place” — somewhere to lean into community, connect with others and just exist.

Sociologist Ray Oldenburg coined the term “third place” back in 1989. These spaces can be physical (parks, coffee shops, churches), or even virtual (Reddit threads, group texts, video games). The common denominator is that they bring people together, lingering and bonding in harmony. Put simply: having a good ol’ time.

For an upcoming show, KPBS Midday Edition wants to hear from you: What is your third place? How does that space make you feel? Have you always had access to a proper third place? What makes your third place special to you?

Reply below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message with your name and the area you live in. Also, leave your contact information, if you’d like to participate in a future Midday Edition conversation about third places.