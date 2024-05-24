Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

In celebration of their 20th anniversary and new “XX: 20TH Anniversary Album,” groundbreaking classical crossover group Il Divo performs a spectacular evening of music at the Taipei Music Center in Taiwan. Delivering timeless pop classics and traditional standards, Il Divo raises the bar, reinforcing their status as performers and vocal powerhouses.

The quartet — Urs Bühler (tenor) of Switzerland, Sébastien Izambard (tenor) of France, David Miller (tenor) of America, and new member Steven LaBrie (baritone) of America — presents a cinematic musical experience that will remain a benchmark in audiovisual performance for decades to come.

Gamy Wong / PBS Il Divo - IL DIVO XX, LIVE FROM TAIPEI

Featured songs include: “Crazy,” “Passerà,” “Nella Fantasia,” “Melanconia,” “Senza Catene,” “Perfect,” “Hoy Tengo Ganas De Ti,” “Bésame Mucho,” “Abrázame,” “Quizás Quizás Quizás,” “You Raise Me Up,” “Mama,” “Adagio,” “The Power of Love,” “I Have Nothing,” “My Way,” “Regresa a Mí,” “Time To Say Goodbye.”

Watch On Your Schedule: An extended version of the program with bonus songs will be available to members with KPBS Passport. The extended version also includes an interview with Il Divo highlighting 20 years of their journey to date, along with future aspirations.

Credits: Produced by Castle Entertainment, Terry Shand, Geoff Kempin, directors: Jeremy Azis, Eugene O'Connor.