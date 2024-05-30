Give Now
RICK STEVES' EUROPE: Travel Skills: Cruising

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 30, 2024 at 1:04 PM PDT
Cruise ship anchored near the “Little Venice” area of Mykonos town, on the Greek island of Mykonos. On "Rick Steves Cruising The Mediterranean," Rick sails from Barcelona to Athens, with exciting stops along the way in the French Riviera, Rome, Naples and more.
Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE
Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + YouTube

Setting sail on the Mediterranean, Rick explores the ins and outs and pros and cons of cruising. He learns how to get the most out of a cruise, and exercises his independence to make smart use of limited time on shore by planning well, avoiding lines, and eating quick-but-local meals on the go.

Along with the joys and efficiencies of cruising, Rick considers the downsides, including the inevitable congestion and commercialism that comes with mass tourism.

Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a small-group tour program. Rick Steves on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
