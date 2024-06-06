GRANTCHESTER Season 9 on MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, June 16 - Aug. 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Catch up! Seasons 1 - 8 are available to stream with KPBS Passport!

It’s 1961 and times are changing in Grantchester. Will has begun to seek new challenges elsewhere, while Geordie and Cathy deal with an independent Esme being free in a dangerous world. It’s not long before Reverend Alphy Kottaram arrives as the new vicar, immediately enchanted by the glorious village. But will the locals ever be able to accept him as one of their own?

GRANTCHESTER: What's Ahead in Season 9

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Will and Geordie investigate the mysterious death of a circus performer. Will receives a surprising offer that makes him question his life in Grantchester.

Esme Keating (Skye Degruttola), Cathy Keating (Kacey Ainsworth), Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Will Davenport (Tom Brittney), Bonnie Davenport (Charlotte Ritchie) on MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER, Season 9

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - An abandoned baby is discovered on the same day that a hotel manager is found dead. Things are complicated further when Geordie is blindsided by Will’s news.

Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) on MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER, Season 9.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, June 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot but soon find themselves teaming up to investigate the murder of a local landowner.

Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) on MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER, Season 9.

Episode 4: Sunday, July 7, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy is invited to a party at a country manor, where he hopes to raise funds for the ailing church. The evening’s frivolities are cut short when a body is found in the basement.

Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair), Geordie Keating (Robson Green) on MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER, Season 9.

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, July 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy’s meeting with the bishop fails to go as planned.

Miss Scott (Melissa Johns) on MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER, Season 9.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, July 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy and Geordie’s investigation into the murder of an archaeologist uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.

Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Larry Peters (Bradley Hall) on MASTERPIECE Grantchester, Season 9.

Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, July 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Alphy is stunned to discover that a woman he knows has gone missing. When her friend is later brutally murdered, Alphy and Geordie race to find the answers.

Larry Peters (Bradley Hall) MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER, Season 9.

Episode 8: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a reclusive man is found dead on the streets of Cambridge, Alphy and Geordie begin to unravel a series of clues that leads them to a shocking revelation.

Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) on MASTERPIECE: GRANTCHESTER, Season 9.

GRANTCHESTER Season 9 will be Tom Brittney’s Final Season

Watch On Your Schedule: Season 9 will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

GRANTCHESTER: The Cast Answers '60s Trivia

Credits: Season 9 is executive produced for Kudos (part of Banijay UK) by Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, writer and series creator Daisy Coulam (DEADWATER FELL, HUMANS), Robson Green and Tom Brittney. The Executive Producers for MASTERPIECE are Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton at GBH Boston. Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. Writers this season include Daisy Coulam, Richard Cookson, Nessah Muthy and Ayeesha Menon. The season is directed by Katherine Churcher, Rob Evans and Al Weaver (who will direct two episodes). The producer is Jyoti Fernandes. Commissioned by PBS MASTERPIECE and PBS for U.S. audiences. MASTERPIECE is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.