Premieres Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we explore Cine Curto, a multifaceted destination featuring food options, a concert venue, and a mini movie theater. We talk with Martin Garza to uncover the historical significance of this place. Did you know this is where the papers were signed to make Baja California part of Mexico? Let's dive into this history together. Oh, and we might sample some of the food from the luxury food court.

CROSSING SOUTH: Cine Curto

Season 13 Overview: With 8 new episodes coming to KPBS TV and the PBS App starting May 23, join CROSSING SOUTH host Jorge Meraz as he ventures to even more must-see Baja spots. This season, embark on a mesmerizing journey through “La Rumorosa” en route to Mexicali and San Felipe. In Mexicali, Jorge takes a deep dive into the “La Chinesca,” an underground Chinatown in Mexicali, a city known for its Chinese-Mexican fusion cuisine. Then, explore San Felipe with visits to a salt pool, an otherworldly glamping adventure, and experience the soulful vibes of the city’s Blues & Arts festival, along with its world-famous seafood scene. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

Seasons 1 - 10 are available to stream with the PBS App!

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 13 Preview

