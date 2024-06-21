POV: King Coal

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

A lyrical tapestry of a place and people, "King Coal" meditates on the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Elaine McMillion Sheldon reshapes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking in a spectacularly beautiful and deeply moving immersion into Central Appalachia where coal is not just a resource, but a way of life.

While deeply situated in the communities under the reign of 'King Coal,' where McMillion Sheldon has lived and worked her entire life, the film transcends time and place, emphasizing the ways in which all are connected through an immersive mosaic of belonging, ritual, and imagination. Emerging from the long shadows of the coal mines, the film untangles the pain from the beauty, and illuminates the innately human capacity for change.

A film by: Elaine McMillion Sheldon. Produced by: Cottage M, Fishbowl Films, Drexler Films, Requisite Media