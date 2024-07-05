Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the film now with the PBS App

Set against the strained and turbulent atmosphere of a racially divided America, which was torn between boycotting Hitler’s Olympics or participating in the Third Reich’s grandest affair, "Olympic Pride, American Prejudice" follows 18 men and women before, during and after their heroic turn at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games in Berlin.

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice

They represented a country that considered them second-class citizens and competed in a country that rolled out the red carpet in spite of an undercurrent of Aryan superiority and anti-Semitism. They were world heroes yet returned home to a short-lived glory. This story is complicated. This story is triumphant but unheralded. This story is a vital part of history and is as relevant today as it was almost 80 years ago.

The film is narrated by award-winning actor Blair Underwood.

© Bettmann/CORBIS / Corbis June 15, 1936. Olympic Pride Athletes left to right rear: Dave Albritton and Cornelius Johnson, record high jumpers; Tidye Pickett, woman track star; Ralph Metcalfe, sprinter; Jim Clark boxer and Matthew Robinson, sprinter. In front are John Terry (left) weight lifter and John Brooks, Broadjumper.

by © Bettmann/CORBIS / Corbis July 31, 1936, Hamburg, Germany. Athletes on USA's Olympic team are pictured aboard the S.S. Manhattan upon arrival at Hamburg. Left to right are Jimmy LuValle, Archie Williams, John Woodruff, Benjamin Johnson and Matthew Robinson.

CREDITS: The 90-minute documentary is produced by Coffee Bluff Pictures. Writer and Director: Deborah Riley Draper. Executive Producers: Deborah Riley Draper, Blair Underwood, Amy Tiemann, Michael A. Draper. Editors: Sandra Christie, Pascal Akeeson. Distributed by American Public Television.