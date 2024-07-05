Olympic Pride, American Prejudice
Set against the strained and turbulent atmosphere of a racially divided America, which was torn between boycotting Hitler’s Olympics or participating in the Third Reich’s grandest affair, "Olympic Pride, American Prejudice" follows 18 men and women before, during and after their heroic turn at the 1936 Summer Olympic Games in Berlin.
They represented a country that considered them second-class citizens and competed in a country that rolled out the red carpet in spite of an undercurrent of Aryan superiority and anti-Semitism. They were world heroes yet returned home to a short-lived glory. This story is complicated. This story is triumphant but unheralded. This story is a vital part of history and is as relevant today as it was almost 80 years ago.
The film is narrated by award-winning actor Blair Underwood.
