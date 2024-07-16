Stream the films now with the PBS App

This year's festival highlights “Story Time,” to celebrate the art of short form storytelling. For thirteen years, the festival has elevated the visibility of independent films and filmmakers from across the country, showcasing stories about love, acceptance, family, strength, equality, friendship, loyalty, and more.

THE FILMS

"El Paisa" - After being rescued by a charismatic vaquero on the streets of East LA, gay goth skater Fernando must put an end to closeted young love, leading to personal transformation and a newfound connection to familia.

PBS SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: El Paisa

"Saving Superman" - In a small suburb outside of Chicago lives a 57 year old man with autism named Jonathan, also known as ‘Superman.' Known for his heroic actions, he’s a revered member of the Glen Ellyn community and has been a staple in the 4th of July Parade for nearly 30 years. When Jonathan’s living circumstances were threatened by new development, the town worked together to save his home.

PBS SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: Saving Superman

REEL SOUTH "Boca Chica" - Unrestricted access to beaches is a public right in Texas. But for the little-known, magical, and untamed stretch of beach called Boca Chica, that right is curtailed when SpaceX takes flight. Boca Chica uncovers the mesmerizing beauty of this fragile coastline and the fight for free access for its longtime visitors whose memories and spirituality are rooted deep among the sandy shorelines.

PBS SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: Boca Chica

"Eid Mubarak" - A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat from being eaten on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Azha, only to learn the meaning of sacrifice.

PBS SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: Eid Mubarak

INDEPENDENT LENS "Breaking Silence" - "Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter, reflecting on how imprisonment has shaped their relationship and their advocacy.

PBS SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: Breaking Silence

INDEPENDENT LENS "Underground" - On New York’s packed subways, violations of personal space are unavoidable—an inevitability that emboldens more predatory behavior. Underground brings these stories into the light.

PBS SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: Underground

