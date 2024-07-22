SEA CHANGE: THE GULF OF MAINE, A NOVA SPECIAL PRESENTATION (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Wednesdays, July 24 - Aug. 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

SEA CHANGE explores a body of water that is warming 97 percent faster than the global ocean, and what that means for the Gulf of Maine – for the animals, for the jobs dependent upon it, and the millions of people along its shores – and may serve as a preview of what could happen worldwide due to climate change. The acclaimed underwater photographer Brian Skerry is a producer of the series, which features his work capturing the beauty of the area in spite of the devastating impact of climate change over the last 40 years.

© Brian Skerry / PBS A North Atlantic Right Whale breaches in the Bay of Fundy, Canada. SEA CHANGE: THE GULF OF MAINE, A NOVA SPECIAL PRESENTATION premieres Wednesdays, July 24 - Aug. 7, 2024 on PBS.

This series is part of a larger project by Skerry to document how warming waters are affecting this unique ecosystem, and includes his cover story on the Gulf of Maine in National Geographic’s June issue (read here).

© Brian Skerry / PBS North Atlantic Right Whale in the Bay of Fundy, Canada. SEA CHANGE: THE GULF OF MAINE, A NOVA SPECIAL PRESENTATION premieres Wednesdays, July 24 - Aug. 7, 2024 on PBS.

SEA CHANGE blends science, exploration, stunning natural history, and stories of human experience, to illuminate how what happens here could have profound global implications. Viewers will encounter the spectacular wilderness and wildlife that still teems in these waters. The series also documents the range of people including scientists, Native Americans, fishers, and entrepreneurs working to reveal the Gulf’s complex history and helping to understand what role the ocean plays in all of our lives.

© Brian Skerry / PBS A red cod swims through healthy kelp forest; Cashes Ledge, Gulf of Maine - SEA CHANGE: THE GULF OF MAINE, A NOVA SPECIAL PRESENTATION premieres Wednesdays, July 24 - Aug. 7, 2024 on PBS.

A marine treasure of some 36,000 square miles, the Gulf of Maine stretches from the tip of Cape Cod to Nova Scotia and is more than a thousand feet deep at its lowest point. It courses with cold, nutrient-rich water, mixed by the world’s biggest tides. This rich environment feeds a web of over 3,000 species ranging from microscopic plankton to massive right whales.

© Brian Skerry / PBS A juvenile harbor seal plays near the surface of the kelp forest at Cortes Banks, located off the coast of San Diego, Calif. SEA CHANGE: THE GULF OF MAINE, A NOVA SPECIAL PRESENTATION premieres Wednesdays, July 24 - Aug. 7, 2024 on PBS.

Millions of people have lived along the Gulf, drawing their sustenance and livelihood from its plentiful depths. It is a seminal body of water, a cradle to ancient peoples, and a lifeline to fragile marine ecosystems. But for all its storied bounty – and because of it – the Gulf is also in peril, with some of its fisheries now depleted to extreme levels.

© Brian Skerry / PBS Isle of Shoals Sunset – Gulf of Maine. SEA CHANGE: THE GULF OF MAINE, A NOVA SPECIAL PRESENTATION premieres Wednesdays, July 24 - Aug. 7, 2024 on PBS.

We are at a crossroads for the future of the Gulf of Maine – and our oceans. Does the Gulf retain enough of its biodiversity and regenerative strength to weather the human-induced storm? Is the sheer beauty of the place and spectacular range of its creatures enough to wake us to the stakes? SEA CHANGE tells this epic oceanic story, with stunning photography to drive home the endless wonder of this unmatched natural resource.

© Brian Skerry / PBS North American Lobster, Isle of Shoals, N.H. - SEA CHANGE: THE GULF OF MAINE, A NOVA SPECIAL PRESENTATION premieres Wednesdays, July 24 - Aug. 7, 2024 on PBS.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Bounty” premieres Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Gulf of Maine and its bounty was forever changed by European settlers and this episode lays bare how centuries of brilliant and often catastrophic innovation led to an unnatural extraction. Now with the Gulf warming faster than 97 percent of the global ocean, witness how people and wildlife are – or are not – adapting to rapid change.

NOVA: Sea Change: Bounty in the Gulf of Maine Preview

Episode 2 “Peril” premieres Wednesday, July 31 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A remote – and relatively pristine – part of the Gulf, Cashes Ledge, is a gem of unimaginable bounty. From this vantage point, scientists can investigate how the Gulf came to be, coming to see how its cold waters, unique tides, and even geologic shape power a web of more than 3,000 species ranging from microscopic plankton to massive right whales.

NOVA: Sea Change: Peril in the Gulf of Maine Preview

Episode 3 “Survival” premieres Wednesday, August. 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - We are at a crossroads for the future of the Gulf of Maine and our global oceans. Whether it is Indigenous scholars providing conservation leadership, scientists tracking the latest developments, or entrepreneurs finding new ways to make a living from the sea, people are charting a new course in these changing waters.

NOVA: Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine Preview

Filmmaker Quotes:

“I’ve always had a deep love for the Gulf of Maine as a New England native and a current resident,” said Brian Skerry, one of the producers of SEA CHANGE and a longtime National Geographic photographer. “Every other breath we take is of oxygen that was generated from our oceans. But they are now in peril, something that we can document deeply in the Gulf of Maine, an area that has provided for this continent long-before the arrival of Europeans and far into the last century. What once provided a seemingly endless supply of cod fish, lobsters, and clams, now allows us to witness firsthand the devastating changes brought on by climate change. It’s my hope that this series serves as a cautionary tale, as well as a tribute to one of my favorite places.”

“The most striking thing to me about the series,” says GBH co-executive producer, John Bredar, “is the characters that filmmakers, Chun-Wei Yi and Stella Cha, highlight. They tell an amazing story of resilience and are some of the thousands of people here working to sustain the Gulf, from a biologist who is also a lobsterman, to Native American clam farmers, from seaweed entrepreneurs to a team of intrepid scientists on an expedition to the remotest part of the Gulf— and those are just the humans in the story! The animals that we meet, from grain-of-rice-sized mud shrimp to literally hundreds of thousands of semipalmated sandpipers, and every imaginable creature in-between, round out a fantastically diverse story with unforgettable images.”