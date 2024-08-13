Give Now
CRAFT IN AMERICA: Jewelry

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 13, 2024 at 10:59 AM PDT
Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS app

CRAFT IN AMERICA "Jewelry" explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring: classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.

Bead artist, sculptor, printmaker Joyce J Scott

About the Series: CRAFT IN AMERICA explores the vitality, history and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation's rich cultural heritage. Capturing the beauty, creativity and originality of craftsmanship, the film highlights artists and explores the inter-relationship of what they do, how they do it and why they have chosen a life of creating art.

CRAFT IN AMERICA is on Facebook / Instagram

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
