Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS app

CRAFT IN AMERICA "Jewelry" explores the history, artistry, and impact of personal adornment. Featuring: classic jeweler Tom Herman; Harriete Estel Berman who creates jewelry with recycled materials; the coeditors of Ornament Magazine; the legacy of modernist jeweler Art Smith; nature-inspired artist Gabrielle Gould; and Navajo/Hopi master jeweler Jesse Monongya.

CRAFT IN AMERICA: Jewelry episode

Navajo/Hopi jewelry artist Jesse Monongya segment from the JEWELRY episode

Modernist jeweler Art Smith - preview from JEWELRY episode streaming starting Nov 4, 2021

Nature-inspired jewelry artist Gabrielle Gould-preview from JEWELRY episode streaming starting Nov 4

Jewelry artist Tom Herman - preview from JEWELRY episode streaming

Recycled plastic jewelry-Harriete Estel Berman preview from JEWELRY episode streaming starting Nov 4

Bead artist, sculptor, printmaker Joyce J Scott

Watch On Your Schedule: This episode is available to stream with the PBS app

David Orr photograph / CRAFT IN AMERICA Explore the history, artistry and impact of personal adornment. Jesse Monongye, Bracelets.

About the Series: CRAFT IN AMERICA explores the vitality, history and significance of the craft movement in the United States and its impact on our nation's rich cultural heritage. Capturing the beauty, creativity and originality of craftsmanship, the film highlights artists and explores the inter-relationship of what they do, how they do it and why they have chosen a life of creating art.

CRAFT IN AMERICA is on Facebook / Instagram