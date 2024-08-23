COOK'S COUNTRY: The Cuban Sandwich Show

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with YouTube

On this episode, Bryan Roof visits the Cuban Sandwich Festival in Tampa, Florida. Bryan makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate Cuban Sandwich, with homemade Cuban Bread and Roast Pork with Mojo. Tasting expert Jack Bishop and host Julia Collin Davison taste our favorite mustards.

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

The Best Tampa-Style Cuban Sandwiches

