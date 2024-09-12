VOCES: Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Explore the life and career of Julia Alvarez, one of the most influential Latina writers of her generation. Since bursting onto the American literary scene in 1991 with her autobiographical novel, “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents,” the widely acclaimed book that sold 250,000 copies, followed by “In the Time of the Butterflies” (1994), which raised global awareness about three sisters assassinated by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, Alvarez has blazed a trail for Latina authors to break into the literary mainstream.

AMERICAN MASTERS: The true story behind "How the García Girls Lost Their Accents"

As one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful writers, Alvarez’s work spans multiple genres and audiences, including three books of nonfiction, three collections of poetry, 11 books for children and young adults, and seven literary novels.

AMERICAN MASTERS: How Julia Alvarez brought truth to the Mirabal sisters in her novel "In the Time of the Butterflies"

Says filmmaker Adriana Bosch: “In our film, Dominican poet Elizabeth Acevedo introduces Julia by say that ‘Julia belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Women Latino writers, along with Isabel Allende and Sandra Cisneros. She was among the pioneers in creating a new literature that expanded the meaning of the ‘American Mainstream’ and reminds us of the famous line by Langston Hughes – "I too sing America.”

AMERICAN MASTERS: How Julia Alvarez conceived the story for her novel "Afterlife"

This film will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

AMERICAN MASTERS: How Julia Alvarez was inspired by the working class

Credits: Presented by AMERICAN MASTERS and LPB’s series VOCES. Director/Producer: Adriana Bosch.