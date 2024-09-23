Give Now
Awadagin Pratt: Black In America

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:02 PM PDT
Awadagin Pratt interview
Trevr Merchant
Awadagin Pratt interview

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not in the PBS app)

You are never too famous to escape racism and racial profiling. Awadagin Pratt is a renowned concert pianist, conductor, and violinist. The documentary "Awadagin Pratt: Black In America" confronts issues of privilege and racism in America and tells a personal account of an all-too-common experience for many people of color in America and worldwide.

Awadagin Pratt: Black In America: Preview

Produced by Michelle Carpenter, Salina Star Route Production, 2022

Awadagin Pratt performs at the White House, Washington DC., 2009
Michelle Carpenter
Awadagin Pratt performs at the White House, Washington DC., 2009

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
