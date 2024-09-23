Premieres Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not in the PBS app)

You are never too famous to escape racism and racial profiling. Awadagin Pratt is a renowned concert pianist, conductor, and violinist. The documentary "Awadagin Pratt: Black In America" confronts issues of privilege and racism in America and tells a personal account of an all-too-common experience for many people of color in America and worldwide.

Awadagin Pratt: Black In America: Preview

Produced by Michelle Carpenter, Salina Star Route Production, 2022