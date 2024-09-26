KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Tiny Desert Community, Cadillac Ambassador, Local Landmark

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we see how a tiny desert community, once the playground of the rich and famous, is now creating new history. We remember our city’s Cadillac Ambassador of the 1950s and the very unusual car he drove. We go climbing into a local landmark that very few people ever see from the inside. Plus a quiz “About San Diego,” things sent in by viewers, and much more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 94 - June 1, 2024

KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

