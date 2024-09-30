PBS News Special: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast

Give Now
Published September 30, 2024 at 9:55 AM PDT
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are meeting Tuesday for their first and only scheduled vice presidential debate. The 90-minute CBS 2024 Vice Presidential Debate will air at 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 1. PBS News coverage starts with the News Hour at 6 p.m., then stay tuned for special analysis following the debate.&nbsp;

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream below or on YouTube / Stream NPR coverage on KPBS FM

PBS News offers live special coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate simulcast, co-anchored by Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, with reporting from the NEWSHOUR team and expert analysis from additional guests.

The debate will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS’ FACE THE NATION.

Walz, who is Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective candidates five weeks before Election Day. They have been crisscrossing the country to introduce themselves to voters, paying special attention to the handful of battleground states that will determine the winner.

