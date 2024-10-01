FOYLE'S WAR: Season 3

Thursdays, Oct. 3 - 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream Seasons 1 - 5 now with KPBS Passport!

Combining historical accuracy with compelling mysteries, this award-winning British series is what the Wall Street Journal calls “a triumph from start to finish.” Michael Kitchen stars as Christopher Foyle, a man of few words and rock-solid convictions. Set in a quiet English coastal town during WWII and in London during the Cold War's early days, the upright, laconic detective is tasked with investigating cases on the home front as conflict ravages the social fabric of his coastal community.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The French Drop” Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - February 1941: A local murder investigation sidetracks Foyle's endeavor to pursue a position that would contribute more to the war effort as he finds himself caught between rival spy organizations.

Episode 2: “Enemy of Fire” Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - February 1941: When a manor house is commandeered as a special burn unit for treating injured RAF pilots, Foyle is called in to investigate a series of accidents.

Episode 3: “They Fought in the Fields” Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - April 1941: Foyle questions three Land Army girls about a murder that occurs on a Hastings farm.

Episode 4: “A War of Nerves” Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - June 1941: A.C. Rose orders Foyle to delegate his investigation of black marketing ring and personally look into the possibly seditious acts of a Socialist activist.

